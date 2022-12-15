Two political leaders have broken down over the deaths of two young Queensland police officers.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Nationals leader David Littleproud were visibly emotional as they paid tribute to Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow on Thursday.
The small Queensland town of Chinchilla, nearby the site of the shooting, is preparing to hold a vigil in honour of the pair and a bystander, Alan Dare, who was also murdered in the shootout.
It's been revealed that the "murderous trio" that shot at the officers had a sophisticated surveillance system to "take police out".
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says there's evidence Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and brother Nathaniel planned the attack.
Dramatic audio has revealed the moments six people, including the three alleged murderers, were killed on the remote property.
In other news, as the Australian unemployment rate remains at 3.4 per cent, the ANZ bank is bracing itself for an uplift in household stress.
Another 64,000 people found work in November, which might mean the Reserve Bank of Australia will again raise interest rates.
Underemployment also remained low falling 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 per cent.
Inflation in Australia is expected to peak at around 8 per cent in the current quarter.
ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott told shareholders that while household finances appeared to be in good shape, they were watching out for signs of borrower stress.
"I can't over emphasise the impact cost-of-living pressures are having in the community. There is particular stress with regard to cost of living," he said on Thursday.
In more positive news, we are one closer step to a recurring melanoma vaccine.
Moderna said it has progressed research to develop a preventative shot against the recurrence of melanoma in treated patients.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
