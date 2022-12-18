Charles Gascoigne objects to the "butchery" of 80-plus-year-old oak trees along Majura Avenue (Letters, December 14). The approximately 60-year-old oak trees along the (northern) side of my street in Deakin have once again been mutilated by vegetation management contractors working for the either ActewAGL or Evoenergy.
Most of the trees are missing the entire northern side of their canopy, leaving them horribly lopsided and, with the common tall, unmown grass and weeds, leaving an even uglier sight along my street. In January one nearby oak fell across the street during a storm. Others will certainly follow.
This butchery flies in the face of the ACT government's Utilities (Technical Regulation) (Electricity Powerline Vegetation Management Code) approval 2018 authorised by Shane Rattenbury. The code clearly states that street trees must be pruned so that their natural shape is preserved.
The ACT government must put a stop to this ignorant butchery.
Any new stadium in Canberra would require a big parking area. The Roman Colosseum had under its arena a vast concealed space, the hypogeum (the underground).
Our modern chariots, preferably non-polluting electric ones, could be accommodated in a multi-level car park built under the stadium's playing field and seating areas. A colossal solution.
Should light rail 2A be delayed until, if and when, stage 2B is approved? Given the approval delay, should bus-based alternatives to light rail be assessed given improving electric bus technology?
What is the relative cost of bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail on the inter-town route to Woden? Can the land value capture of BRT match light rail?
What is the cost of raising London Circuit and could it be avoided by retaining the simple left-turn access ramps up to and down from Commonwealth Avenue, as suggested by Richard Johnston (Letters, December 13)?
Can the raising of London Circuit be stopped? If not, could the new road network be used for bus-based public transport, until an approval occurs for 2B? The government's past opaqueness suggests such much-needed analysis is unlikely.
To proceed with 2A without the approval of 2B would be reckless and unnecessary spending of limited infrastructure funds. The writing-off of the cost of raising London Circuit may be necessary if light rail is found wanting. Shifting dirt for no benefit could be the real legacy of the Barr-Rattenbury government.
I agree with Alan Morschel (Letters, December 15), that the proposed Lower Molonglo bridge will be dull, colourless and boring, when viewed from afar, and on the bridge itself.
Improving its aesthetics needn't cost more, and shouldn't involve expensive non-structural add-ons. Superstructure (above the carriageways) would help to make it more striking, with references to local heritage structures.
That can be realised with, say, cheaper-than-concrete, quick-to-fabricate-and-install, very-durable-in-this-climate, predominantly open-web steel trusses.
Anti-throw mesh and lighting can be more unobtrusively and cheaply incorporated into superstructure. Other economies can be achieved with perfectly acceptable shorter spans. We're crossing the Molonglo, not the Danube.
The article "Future of clean energy unlocked" (CT, 15 December, p23) exaggerates progress in nuclear fusion research and glosses over its military significance. The research was performed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which plays a major role in US nuclear weapons research and development.
Nuclear fusion produces streams of neutrons that can be used to produce the nuclear explosives plutonium-239, uranium-235 and uranium-233. It also produces tritium, a form of heavy hydrogen, which is used to boost the explosive power of a fission explosion, making fission bombs smaller and hence more suitable for use in missile warheads. This information is available in the open scientific research literature.
Fortunately, even with this alleged breakthrough, controlled nuclear fusion is at least 25-30 years away. By then the whole world could be powered by safe and genuinely clean renewable energy, primarily solar and wind, at a fraction of the probable cost of any nuclear technology, present or future.
It seems there's been an abundance of bollocks flowing across the media since Lawrence Livermore scientists announced they'd achieved a net-positive nuclear fusion reaction. If we're to believe the hype, a source of limitless, clean energy is just around the corner.
But sadly, not. While it's impressive, we should look at what they actually achieved. After decades and a stupendous amount of money, they've generated enough energy to boil a kettle.
That's pretty tragic when you consider that for about $10 you can build a solar mirror to do the same job.
To make a viable fusion power plant would mean repeating the reported reaction 10 times per second. They'd need to replenish fuel and vent waste products. They'd need a method of extracting the heat energy, which is not currently done in these research reactors.
And, also not reported, is that the associated laser technology can be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.
In short, the whole exercise is a monumental black hole distracting from renewable energy technology that is already cheap and available right now.
The trick when establishing or expanding security alliances is to come up with a catchy acronym.
AUKUS is already a failure, placing the UK and US subordinate to Australia, alliterating with "dork" and rhyming with "norkers": insulting, obscene, unacceptable!
The quad, however, is on a winner; being numerically-based, no priority is implied. With one new member the quad could become the pentacle or pentagram.
Two new allies makes it the hex, or hexagram.
Who could object to such appropriate titles for selling our souls to rapacious nuclear superpowers?
While I agree wholeheartedly with Gina Pinkas regarding the efforts of local members and senators to secure the passing of the Restoring Territories Rights bill, I believe she's left out one of the main players in Alicia Payne.
In just her second term in Parliament, this hard-working and intelligent young woman has achieved so much and along with the NT's Luke Gosling, was the proponent of this landmark correction to a long-standing injustice.
During all this, she still found time to attend community events and to provide support on local issues. Canberra is very fortunate to have her as a representative.
Why did we need to recall every member of both houses of Federal Parliament to Canberra for one day to deal with one issue; the outcome of which is already certain?
Members of Parliament could simply visit their local Divisional Office of the Australian Electoral Commission, establish their identity and participate via video conference - including remote voting on any question.
Any constitutional or legislative barriers to this process should already be under consideration following the parliamentary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each member of Parliament could perhaps be allowed to use half of their travel cost saving to do a bit of local pork-barrelling.
Labor and the Greens want all Australians to move from gas to electricity. How does this work for caravans and barbecues? They both typically use LPG for cooking. You can't get electricity out in the middle of nowhere.
They also want all gas and coal extraction to stop. What will replace the hundreds of billions of dollars in export sales, which generates the income to pay for health, education, the NDIS, and so on?
I live in Canberra, and have gas-ducted underfloor heating (because it's bloody cold in winter) plus gas hot water and a combination gas/electric stove. What will all that cost to replace? What about the thousands of restaurants that typically use gas for the stovetop for fast and easily variable heat, and electric ovens?
Is this a case of the blind leading the stupid? Or the other way round?
Congratulations to the New Zealand government for introducing legislation to try to phase out tobacco smoking with a smoke-free generation. The Australian government should follow the example of our cousins across the ditch and introduce similar measures.
Bill Deane (Letters, December 15) says "anybody who feels uninformed about an issue [the Voice] would be unlikely to support it". Sadly that's true in the case of the Nationals. More worrying is that they were disinclined to do their job properly and become informed before opposing it.
Bill Deane's campaign to deny the climate crisis finally makes some sense. As he says (Letters, December 15) if you're uninformed about an issue, you're unlikely to support it.
I agree with Alan Morschel (Letters, December 15) the design of the new bridge across the Molonglo River should not be boring. Nor should it be defaced with graffiti as was the railway bridge depicted in your photograph.
How can we expect gas companies to invest unless they can expect to make unexpected super profits?
Cyclists, runners, joggers, walkers and dogs of Drake Brockman Drive (Higgins and Holt): Rejoice! The grass has been cut. Not perfect but, considering the circumstances, good enough.
Elon Musk is no longer world's richest man with just $US 178 billion to his name. But who cares. This should be the least of humanity's concerns.
Breakfast - no solar. Dinner time - no solar. Lunch - too much solar. If the earnest Senator Pocock wants to "electrify" his bacon and eggs that evil old gas will have to be burnt to generate electricity.
There is much of interest and value in John Howard's A Sense of Balance. It may seem mean to mention mistakes in the 11th and 12th essays but it could prove useful for a second edition. The Soviet Empire collapsed in 1989-91, not in the 1960s. Kooyong is in Melbourne, not Western Australia.
Jenny Goldie nails it again (Letters, December 15) "an argument for stabilising population". Why are the Greens unable to comprehend and actively promote this aspect of sustainability? Most tradies and engineers worked it out ages ago.
Sky's conspiracy-peddlers are strangely silent about the Queensland shootings. Remorse, perhaps?
