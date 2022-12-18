The Canberra Times
Energy providers should stop butchering Canberra's historic trees

By Letters to the Editor
December 19 2022 - 5:30am
Canberrans are concerned trees become vulnerable to storm damage when severely pruned by utility contractors. Picture by Graham Tidy

Charles Gascoigne objects to the "butchery" of 80-plus-year-old oak trees along Majura Avenue (Letters, December 14). The approximately 60-year-old oak trees along the (northern) side of my street in Deakin have once again been mutilated by vegetation management contractors working for the either ActewAGL or Evoenergy.

