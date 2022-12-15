It's the breeding ground that launched Cameron Hill's Supercars career.
Now it could do the same for fellow Canberran Zach Bates.
Bates will drive for Walkinshaw Andretti United in Super2 next year - the level below Supercars, where Hill will drive for Matt Stone Racing in 2023.
The 18-year-old finished second in the Toyota 86 Australian Championships this year, while finishing top of the points table last year as well.
It will also mark WAU's Super2 return, having last raced in the development series in 2012.
"It is a big step for me, but there will be no shortage of people to learn off so I'm really excited to get underway," Bates said.
The Bates name's normally associated with rally cars.
Bates is the nephew of four-time Australian rally champion Neal Bates, whose sons Harry and Lewis now also race rally cars.
"We are so excited to have Zach Bates join us in our Super2 program for 2023, he is such an impressive young man in every aspect," WAU team principal Bruce Stewart said.
"We are really excited to see Zach develop in 2023, I'm sure his talent will become clear to all pretty quickly."
