The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Zach Bates joins Super2

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Zach Bates will drive in Super2 next year. Picture supplied

It's the breeding ground that launched Cameron Hill's Supercars career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.