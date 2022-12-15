A Gungahlin restaurant fire led to road closures in Canberra's north on Thursday night.
ACT Fire & Rescue, along with automatic sprinklers, have extinguished a kitchen fire at Fortune Box on Hibberson Street in Gungahlin, ACT Emergency Services said.
Shops nearby include ALDI, My GP Gungahlin and Priceline Pharmacy Gungahlin and Gungahlin Medical Centre.
"Smoke from the fire has caused several automatic fire alarms in the area resulting in evacuations," the ESA said on Thursday night.
By 7.35pm emergency services had left the scene.
Ernest Cavanagh Street and Gungahlin Place have reopened.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
