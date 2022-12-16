Every day since I was 13 my routine has been the same.
Like many others, I wake up, put the kettle on, and -. Well. That's not quite accurate.
My first job in the morning is to scan my body to check if I've dislocated anything overnight. In the off chance I haven't, then I thank the Lord for a not so painful start to the day.
If I have, then I pop my joints back into place and get going.
Actually, that's not quite right either. I also have to drink a full bottle of water before I can get upright and out of bed.
See, my blood pressure does all sorts of strange things, which means there's a high risk of me fainting if I'm not well hydrated. I'm supposed to keep some salt by my bed to add to my water if I wake up feeling dizzy. But I often forget.
So in fact there's a few things for me to take care of before I can turn on the kettle and have my first cup of instant coffee. Yes, I know for many, "instant isn't real". I grew out of my coffee snob phase when I was 17 and now realise that it does the job.
And by "the job", I mean it kicks my heart into gear. Within a minute of taking that first blessed sip, I feel my blood pumping. My legs start to shake. I feel alive.
This thrill is incredible value given the lengths and expense that many able-bodied people go to in order to feel the sort of rush that I experience every morning.
Bungee jumping, abseiling, sky diving, and trampoline playgrounds are just as reckless and dangerous to others as my affection for caffeine is to me.
Yet my risk taking is closely scrutinised and more often criticised. I imagine most bungee jumpers don't lie to their doctors about jumping off a cliff or bridge. I doubt they mention it at all.
To be clear, there is a grave risk in every cup of coffee for me. I've known this for years. I know from experience that I could pass out. I know I should quit.
The thing is, I could quit if I really wanted to. It's not a matter of addiction.
It's all about my autonomy.
When you've been sick your entire life, everyone becomes interested in your health.
This of course includes doctors who tell me what I can and can't reasonably do. It includes friends who remind me to go to bed when I'm up dangerously late.
READ MORE:
Then there's the complete strangers who tell me that I need to try yoga or that I don't eat enough vegetables or whatever else they saw in a documentary about a condition "similar" to mine.
And then there's the public and media obsession with framing chronic illness as a personal issue that would be fixed if only disabled people tried a little harder.
Trust me when I say, "I care about my health." I spend a lot of energy making sure my body is functioning as well as it can. I never go clubbing.
I barely drink alcohol. I meditate. And I go on at least one walk a day. I'll never be able to get the tattoo I always wanted or ride that dream bike trail into the distance.
I shouldn't have to justify my health decisions to anyone, but I need you to understand that I am foregoing the "normal" study and work experience just so that I can get up today and give myself the best chance of getting up again tomorrow.
So what does someone like me do when they want to have some more control over their body?
They use their God-given and lawful right to make stupid decisions. They savour every sip of coffee and rejoice in the feeling of their heart beating out of their body.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.