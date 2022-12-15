The Canberra Times
$6m federal grant to fund bushfire recovery works in Namadgi national park

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:48am, first published 12:01am
The Namadgi national park in the immediate aftermath of the Orroral Valley fire, pictured in February 2020. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A $6 million Commonwealth grant will fund bushfire recovery works in the Namadgi national park, which sustained significant damage in the Black Summer fires three years ago.

