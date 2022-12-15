$6m federal grant to fund bushfire recovery works in Namadgi national park

A $6 million Commonwealth grant will fund bushfire recovery works in the Namadgi national park, which sustained significant damage in the Black Summer fires three years ago.
The projects include road repairs, upgrades to the visitor precincts at Booroomba, Gibraltar Falls and Woods Reserves, and commemoration of two heritage-registered stockman's huts destroyed in the Orroral Valley fire.
Work will also proceed on an accessible loop trail around the Namadgi visitor information centre, upgrades to the Yankee Hat walk, a new walking track along Honeysuckle Ridge and through the granite tors and around the Orroral Geodetic Observatory.
Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman said the government had been working on restoring the park's environment and recovering infrastructure.
"Getting the flora, fauna and other ecological assets harmed by the fire, which burnt more than 80 per cent of the park, back on track was the critical first step because of the important role they play in the ecological balance of the park," Mr Gentleman said in a statement.
"With more than 70 kilometres of walking track impacted by the fires, we're continuing to focus on ensuring Canberrans can get back to safely enjoying all that Namadgi has to offer."
Mr Gentleman said work would begin on the projects covered by the Commonwealth grant from the Black Summer bushfire recovery fund in 2024, with a focus on improving fire trails and roads, walking tracks and visitor accessibility.
"The projects also seek to build resilience to the impacts of climate change and continue to reconnect Traditional Owners with country," he said.
Mr Gentleman said the majority of walking tracks had already reopened in the park.
"The significant bog and fen restoration, catchment stabilisation and invasive weed and feral animal control programs required in the fire's aftermath is also showing fantastic results," he said.
"Most species appear to have recolonised impacted areas and we are seeing strong growth of most fire-affected tree species and saplings."
David Smith, the federal Labor member for Bean, said the funding was a good example of the ACT and federal governments working together.
"Our local community felt the impacts of the bushfire in 2020 deeply. These projects are, and will, make a difference on the ground," Mr Bean said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
