Cricket legend Ricky Ponting is buzzing for the summer Test series between Australia and South Africa, where a growing "rivalry" which went to all new levels during the infamous ball-tampering controversy, is expected to add another tantalising chapter.
The series will begin in Brisbane at The Gabba on Saturday, and with two in-form teams ready to go head-to-head for the first time since Sandpaper-gate, Ponting predicts it'll be an unmissable show.
"South Africa won the last three series in Australia, so there's plenty to play for," Ponting told The Canberra Times.
"The rivalry between Australia and South Africa is just growing by the year, and by the game.
"Off the back of that last series in South Africa, it's going to be on for young and old these next few weeks.
"That's what I'm looking forward to - it's the way Test match cricket should be played. I can't wait."
It was an unforgettable and regrettable moment in Australian cricket history. At the Cape Town Test in 2018, now-former opener Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on the ball while fielding.
It was later revealed then-vice-captain David Warner was behind the tactic, instructing Bancroft to use the sandpaper, and that then-captain Steve Smith knew, but chose to ignore it.
The trio received unprecedented sanctions in the aftermath of the scandal. Bancroft was dealt a nine-month ban, and Warner and Smith were given 12-month bans.
Smith also had a 12-month leadership ban, and Warner was given a lifetime leadership ban, which he recently sought to appeal, before withdrawing in fear of a "public lynching".
Ponting spoke to Warner last week about whether the leadership ban appeal drama has had an impact on his cricket.
"He said no, and that it was all done and dusted," Ponting said.
However Warner's efforts of late suggests otherwise. He failed to score a half-century in the two-match Test series against the West Indies, and the sloppy nature of his dismissals were concerning.
"It just looks like something might have been playing on his mind last week," Ponting said. "Even with some of those dismissals.
"But he's a big boy, he's been there before and dealt with other issues in the past. So for his sake and Australia's sake, I hope he just gets amongst the runs the next few weeks."
Ponting did warn his former teammate that if he continues to under-perform, others may get a look-in to take his place atop the batting order.
"There'll be some competition for an opening spot," Ponting said.
"With Davey not making as many runs as he would have liked [against the West Indies] there'd be probably two or three names they'll be talking about."
From a cruising series win over the West Indies, South Africa will present a much greater challenge for Australia.
Ponting was scathing in summarising the competition the men from the Caribbean offered.
"It was a bit of a holiday for the Aussie boys to be honest," he said.
"I haven't said it on air, but that's probably one of the worst Test teams I've seen in Australia."
So how do Australia now prepare for the third-ranked Test team in the world?
"I'm sure I started a series in Australia against Zimbabwe or something like that, and then had to play a stronger team. I think they're all realistic and they'll understand what's coming up with South Africa," Ponting said.
"It's going to be a whole different challenge up in Brisbane this week and the boys know that."
Ponting still likes Australia's chances against South Africa, with most in the squad playing very well.
"Just about every single player is at the top of their game," he said.
"Mitch Starc last week was awesome, Pat Cummins comes back in, Nathan Lyon is on top of his game, then there's Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, and Usman Khawaja - it'll be a great series.
"South Africa will bowl well, but I'm not sure they'll get enough runs to win the series - but we'll wait and see."
First Test: 17-21 December at The Gabba, Brisbane
Second Test: 26-30 December at the MCG, Melbourne
Third Test: 4-8 January at the SCG, Sydney
