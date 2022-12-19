One of the directors of Mooseheads night club in Civic plans to open a new bar next door under the name of Luna Bar.
In early September, Lunabar Holdings Pty Ltd lodged an application to license the sale of alcohol on the premises at 99 London Circuit.
The proposed license covers the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises between the hours of 7am to 5am.
A development application to add a drink establishment to the lease of the site, located beside Mooseheads in the Sydney building, was also approved in July of this year.
The application lists one of Mooseheads' directors, Tadija Miladinovic, as the lessee of the site.
Mr Miladinovic is the director of Lunabar Holdings Pty Ltd.
Luna Bar's principal place of business is also listed as 105 London Circuit, Moosehead's address, by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
Mr Miladinovic declined to comment to The Canberra Times.
The lease variation documents show that a drink establishment, gym and shop are all permitted on the ground floor, while the upper floor can be used for a community use limited to an educational establishment.
The site within the heritage-listed building is approximately 499 square-metres.
Luna Bar is expected to open in 2023.
The liquor license lodged by Lunabar Holdings Pty Ltd is still open for public consultation.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
