Justice Geoffrey Kennett appointed to Federal Court after nine months at ACT Supreme Court

By Blake Foden
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Justice Geoffrey Kennett in March, when he was sworn in as an ACT Supreme Court judge. Picture by James Croucher

One of the ACT's newest judges is leaving his post after less than nine months to take up a job at the Federal Court, where he will join actor Hugh Jackman's brother on the bench.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

