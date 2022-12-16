A woman is in Canberra Hospital with life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.
ACT police are looking for witnesses to the crash in Farrer, as well as another separate crash in Reid, which both happened on Thursday afternoon.
Police and emergency services were called to the crash in Farrer at about 2.20pm on Thursday, where a red Suzuki Swift hatchback had run off the road and collided with a chain-link fence.
The single vehicle collision took place in the northbound lanes of Erindale Drive near Farrer.
A woman and child were both taken to Canberra Hospital with the woman sustaining life threatening injuries.
Police and emergency services were also called to a crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle on Limestone Avenue near Batman Street in Reid at about 3.35pm on Thursday.
Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Road Policing investigators are seeking witnesses to either collision including any available dash-cam footage from the areas prior to the incidents.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7297942 (Erindale Drive) or 7298017 (Limestone Avenue).
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
