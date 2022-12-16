The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT police seek witnesses to two vehicle crashes on Thursday in Reid and Farrer

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:59am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Picture by Karleen Minney

A woman is in Canberra Hospital with life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.