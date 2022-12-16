The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

Transport Minister Chris Steel took the wrong route to explain bus service cuts

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport Minister Chris Steel. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Much like a bus in Canberra when you need it, Transport Minister Chris Steel didn't arrive until it was too late this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.