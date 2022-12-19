Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has challenged David Fifita to deliver on the bucketloads of talent he has to offer the game.
And Stuart believed the Green Machine was the perfect place to help the 22-year-old to do exactly that and achieve his goal of returning to the State of Origin fold for Queensland.
The Raiders were not only interested in Fifita for their NRL side, but his partner, World Cup-winning Jillaroo Shaylee Bent as a marquee signing for their NRLW side ahead of its debut 2023 season.
Stuart has not only met with Fifita's manager, but The Canberra Times can reveal both the Gold Coast Titan and Bent visited Canberra's centre of excellence last week.
Fifita is entering the final year of his contract with the Titans, where he's failed to fully realise his huge potential.
He dropped down to the Gold Coast bench at times this year and lost his place in the Queensland Origin side.
But a move to Canberra would see him playing alongside representative stars Josh Papalii, Jack Wighton, Joe Tapine, Elliott Whitehead and Jordan Rapana - while fellow second-rower Hudson Young is also on the verge of representative honours.
Stuart was impressed by Fifita, who despite having played 84 NRL games and five Origins for Queensland, was still at the start of his career.
The Raiders mentor said the Tonga international still had more to offer and felt the Green Machine was a team that would help him do exactly that.
"I thought he was a very impressive young man," Stuart said.
"He's only a 22-year-old - people forget that. I thought he was very impressive. I think he's got a lot to offer to the game and it's time that he starts delivering that on the field - he even agreed to that.
"He wants to play Origin football again and he wants to be a successful NRL player. I know we're a club that can help him in those challenges and goals."
The Raiders have reportedly offered Fifita a $2.7 million, three-year deal to come to Canberra.
While it's a drop-off from his current deal, the Titans were already looking to re-sign him for less than his current $1.25 million per year.
The Raiders have room in their salary cap for Fifita, as Stuart looks to create one of the most-feared forward packs in the NRL.
While there wasn't a deadline on negotiations, Stuart said he didn't want them to drag on too long.
He pointed to the fact both Fifita and Bent made the trip to Canberra as evidence the Titans star was genuinely interested in the Green Machine.
"We've met with the manager and we've met with David, and I'm happy with how that's been progressing along," Stuart said.
"I don't want it to drag on for too long. We'll just keep communicating with both his manager and David himself. David and his girlfriend came down here last Wednesday and we had lunch.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
"He wouldn't have went out of his way and spent the day here if he wasn't genuine about wanting to have a look around the joint and seeing what we're about."
While the Raiders were yet to announce Samoa hooker Danny Levi's signing on a two-year deal, he will come to Canberra in the new year to begin his tenure with the club.
Levi left the World Cup in the lead-up to Samoa's semi-final against England due to personal reasons.
He's currently in New Zealand and will move to the capital at the start of January to begin pre-season.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.