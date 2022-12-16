Goldilocks and the Three Bears is now on at The Q

A live version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is at The Q in Queanbeyan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
With gentle audience interaction and songs to sing along to, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is the perfect introduction to the world of theatre.
There are shows at 10am,1pm and 6pm. The performance goes for 40 minutes with no interval.
Tickets are available from theq.net.au/ or ring 6285 6290.
It's a "beautiful story of friendship and forgiveness, apology and acceptance".
