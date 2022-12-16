Free family activities at the National Portrait Gallery for the school holidays

Remember to drop in to the family space at the National Portrait Gallery these school holidays.
The space has free creative activities for families to enjoy together inspired by WHO ARE YOU: Australian Portraiture, featuring 130 works from the collections of the National Gallery of Victoria and National Portrait Gallery.
The family space is open daily from Saturday until January 29, 10am to 4.30pm.
Children must be accompanied by adults at all time. Bookings are not required.
