Dr Angraj Khillan sold offerings outside a temple as a student in India to fund his medical books. Today, the Victorian paediatrician changes lives by delivering healthcare and education to culturally diverse Australian communities.
Dr Khillan, a co-founder of the Health Awareness Society of Australia, was one of 32 Australians to receive 2023 Australian of the Year Awards during recently held nationwide ceremonies.
National Australia Day Council CEO Karlie Brand congratulated award recipients from Victoria and commended them on their inspirational leadership and care for others.
The 2023 Queensland Australian of the Year is multi-instrumentalist, composer, vocalist and producer William Barton.
Growing up in Kalkadungu country, Mount Isa, Mr Barton learned didgeridoo (yidaki) from his uncle, Arthur Peterson, a Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga elder. Mr Barton left school at 12 to concentrate on music. By age 17, he had performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.
The 2023 WA Australian of the Year is a researcher and advocate for end-of-life care, bereavement and grief support, Professor Samar Aoun. Professor Aoun advocates for a person-centred approach to end-of-life care. She focuses on under-served groups such as those with motor neurone disease and dementia, terminally ill people who live alone and family carers.
Ms Brand said the WA award recipients were leaders taking action where it was needed to bring about change, save lives, foster inclusiveness and create brighter futures.
The 2023 South Australia Australian of the Year is body image activist, director, writer and speaker Taryn Brumfitt. Ms Brumfitt, a documentary director, leads the Body Image Movement, an Adelaide-based organisation that teaches people to love and appreciate their bodies.
The 2023 ACT Australian of the Year is Olympia Yarger, an insect farming pioneer and the founder of Goterra. Ms Yarger is a climate action warrior, a maggot farmer and the founder of the Insect Protein Association of Australia. She even had a fly named after her by the CSIRO (Hermetia Olympea, a soldier fly species from the Daintree rainforest).
Ms Brand said the ACT recipients were exceptional people, all pursuing life with passion and conviction.
The 2023 NT Australian of the Year is Samuel Bush-Blanasi, Northern Land Council chair. Raised as a proud Mayili man, 60-year-old Samuel Bush-Blanasi has worked at local and national levels for decades to empower Indigenous Australians.
The 2023 NSW Australian of the Year is Craig Foster AM, human rights and anti-racism activist and former Socceroo. Craig Foster AM is one of Australia's most influential voices for the disadvantaged.
The 29-times-capped Socceroo and award-winning sports broadcaster has spent the past decade campaigning for refugee rights and marginalised communities. He also promotes anti-racism, allyship and what he calls 'active multiculturalism' - communities protecting each other.
The 2023 Tasmania Australian of the Year is John Kamara, humanitarian and co-founder of the Culturally Diverse Alliance of Tasmania & African Communities Council of Tasmania.
Mr Kamara escaped war-torn Sierra Leone 19 years ago and started a new life in Tasmania in 2004. Now 38, he does all he can to assist migrants, refugees and people from culturally diverse communities.
Ms Brand said she looked forward to welcoming recipients to Canberra for the national Australian of the Year Awards to be announced on January 25, 2023. Visit australianoftheyear.org.au.
