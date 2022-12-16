Synergy Group donates laptops to Canberra community groups

Canberra's community organisations have been held back from their core work by a need for IT equipment. But that need has eased a little.
Local business Synergy Group this week presented refurbished laptops to Hands Across Canberra and seven community organisations.
The beneficiaries were identified as needing IT equipment and upgrade support by Canberra MP Alicia Payne through an expressions of interest program for volunteer grants.
Organisations who received the laptops included:
- Girrahween Lodge Association
- Macedonian Orthodox Church Inc Canberra & Macedonian Language School
- Canberra Runners Incorporated
- View Clubs of Australia
- Holy Cross Tuckerbox
- The Scout Association of Australia ACT Branch Inc
- Canberra Netball Association
Ms Payne applauded Synergy Group's generosity in donating the equipment and Hands Across Canberra for making it possible.
"Community organisations do vital work but many are held back by lack of access to the basic technology they need," she said.
"Hands Across Canberra does a brilliant job of connecting resources with need in our city and this is a fantastic example.
"Peter Gordon has sat on a panel to help me consider grant applications many times. When we saw multiple applications for money for laptops Peter said he thought he could come up with a better solution, and he has."
Synergy Group chief executive Toni Marzulli said she hoped the donations of fully-cleaned and serviced laptops would become an ongoing program so that community groups had "a real chance to thrive".
"We are so passionate about giving back and positively contributing to our Canberra community," she said.
Hands Across Canberra chief executive officer Peter Gordon said Synergy was a great corporate example of ''giving where we live''.
