The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Revenge porn offender complains to ACT Supreme Court about life in Canberra jail

BF
By Blake Foden
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man locked up for sending revenge porn to his partner's brother has lamented life behind bars, telling a judge he has "had enough" of jail after being there "all friggin' year".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.