The Albanese government has deemed the heavily politicised Administrative Appeals Tribunal "fatally compromised" by cronyism and will abolish the review body, to replace it with a new body to deal with "shocking backlogs".
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus made the announcement Friday, stating the reputation of the tribunal which reviews decisions made by the federal government had been "irredeemably damaged" after nine years of Coalition rule.
The government is also committing just over $75 million over two years to create a single, streamlined case management system and fix the case backlog while the new body is being set up.
"The AAT's public standing has been irreversibly damaged as a result of the actions of the former government over nine years," he told reporters.
"By appointing 85 former Liberal MPs, former Liberal staffers and other close Liberal associates without any merit-based selection process including some individuals with no relevant experience or expertise, the former government fatally compromised the AAT, undermined its independence and eroded the quality and efficiency of its decision-making."
"This was a disgraceful exhibition of cronyism by the Liberal Party. "
Established in 1976, the AAT was tasked with reviewing a wide range of government decisions, including on immigration, NDIS, taxation, veteran's affairs and welfare.
In opposition, Labor attacked the AAT for keeping former Coalition staffers in six-figure roles, despite some failing to meet performance benchmarks.
A new review body will be established in the new year, with Mr Dreyfus emphasising a "transparent and merit-based selection process" for the appointment of non-judicial members. Current tribunal members will be invited to apply.
"The AAT's dysfunction has had a very real cost to the tens and thousands of people who rely on the AAT chair to independently review government decisions that have made major and sometimes life changing impacts on their lives," the Attorney-General said.
"The new body will have a modern, reliable and fit for purpose case management system that delivers administrative efficiencies for all users."
The $75 million over two years committed by the Albanese government includes additional 75 members to fix the case backlog, which Mr Dreyfus described as "shocking".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
