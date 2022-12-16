The Canberra Times
'Fatally compromised,' Labor to abolish administrative appeals tribunal

Karen Barlow
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 1:30pm
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government has deemed the heavily politicised Administrative Appeals Tribunal "fatally compromised" by cronyism and will abolish the review body, to replace it with a new body to deal with "shocking backlogs".

