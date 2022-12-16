Celebrate what Australia means to you

The Canberra Times

By Rebecca Adam
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 1:08pm
Australia Day in NSW aims to inspire the nation with an inclusive and respectful program, which includes lighting up the world-renowned Sydney Opera House sails with a spectacular First Nations artwork. Picture supplied.

Australia Day is our nation's largest annual public celebration, but January 26 has different meanings for different people.

