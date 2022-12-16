Volunteering ACT recently hosted the Volunteering Awards 2022 where individuals and teams were recognised for their vital contributions to the region.
The annual event acknowledges and celebrates the outstanding work of local volunteers and makes visible to the whole community stories of spirit, kindness, innovation, inclusion and resilience.
Volunteering ACT acting CEO Susan Helyar said the event, in the Gandel Hall at the National Gallery, was also a chance to treat volunteers after a couple of tough years working in the face of bushfires and COVID.
"They all do their volunteering with no expectation or need for recognition," Ms Helyar said.
"But we know the community wants to offer that [recognition]."
Ms Helyar said Volunteering ACT tried to recognise a really "broad range of work".
"Community services through to older people who've had decades of contribution. People who have had spectacular fundraising outcomes. And also people doing the 'quieter' work that really strengthens and nurtures the community," she said.
"It's these people who make sure that important social, sporting, emergency, artistic and environmental activities can all continue."
The 2022 Canberra's Choice Award was presented to Leesa Ffrench, president of the board of Rise Above - Capital Region Cancer Relief.
She received the award from Ben Walker, the winner of the 2021 Young Volunteer of the Year and a member of the judging panel.
Members of the public were invited to cast votes for who they would like recognised, and Leesa received the highest number of votes in the category.
Rise Above provides practical financial assistance to individuals and families affected by cancer in the Canberra and Queanbeyan-Palerang region.
Last year, Leesa raised more than $400,000 for local cancer patients and their families through volunteering and leadership at Rise Above.
"I was very touched to be nominated for this year's awards. To win was amazing," Leesa said.
"A few of us shared the link to vote on Facebook and so many other people then shared it as well. When reading what people had said when sharing the post was a great feeling.
"At the end of the day, to have Rise Above's name out there is the most important thing as to tell people what we do. I want to thank everyone, Sarah and Wayne at Rise Above for nominating me and thank every person that voted for me".
Rise Above started as The Cancer Support Group in 1985 and a year later became the ACT Eden Monaro Cancer Support Group.
Leesa's passion for volunteering started after cancer affected her own family.
"I watched my brother-in-law pass away from cancer and I saw the effect it had on not only him but on my sister and the children," she said.
"I decided I wanted to help other people. I choose Rise Above as the money stays local and goes out to people in need. I have spoken to many people who have been assisted by Rise Above and they have said it has made the fight easier knowing they have financial help."
Volunteer Leadership Award: John Butcher
Innovation Award: Share the Dignity ACT Team
Inclusion Award: Chris Van Reyk
COVID 19 Relief and Resilience Award: ACT State Emergency Service Volunteers
Senior Volunteer of the Year Award: Angela Brown
Young Volunteer of the Year Award: Alexandra Banks
Volunteer Team of The Year Award: Indigenous Reading Project Engagement Team
Volunteer of the Year Award: Deborah Martin
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
