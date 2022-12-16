The Canberra Times
Man in his 80s dies with COVID as ACT case count grows

Updated December 16 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:40pm
The number of COVID-19 cases in the ACT grew this week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A man in his 80s died with COVID-19 in Canberra in the last week, as the number of infections grew by 15 per cent.

