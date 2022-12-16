Man in his 80s dies with COVID as ACT case count grows

A man in his 80s died with COVID-19 in Canberra in the last week, as the number of infections grew by 15 per cent.
The territory reported 3018 COVID-19 infections in the week to 4pm on Thursday, up from 2610 cases in the previous week.
Eighty-one people with active COVID infections in ACT hospitals, up from 58 people from in the previous reporting period.
There were 1620 infections notified after people returned positive results on rapid antigen tests, and 1398 positive PCR test results.
NSW reported 40,695 cases in the last week, along with 74 deaths. Victoria reported 84 deaths and 24,652 cases.
Queensland reported 16,600 cases and 33 deaths.
In NSW, the state's Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chaunt said the COVID wave had peaked.
"While this is good news, we're still seeing a high number of cases across the state," she said on Thursday.
About 40,700 people were officially diagnosed with the virus across NSW over the past week, about 930 fewer than recorded over the previous seven days.
Access to free PCR tests will be limited under changes to the national COVID-19 plan announced on Monday.
From next year, a referral from a medical or nurse practitioner will be needed for patients to receive a free PCR test at locations not run by a state or territory government.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.