12 ways to get into the Christmas spirit (Canberra style)

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times. 'Tis the season to be merry.
But that's just it - Christmas is a season, not just a single day. And if you forget to take in all of the little special things in the lead-up to December 25, it just feels like this one crazy day that is a bit of an anti-climax.
The good news is that we've still got time to experience the festive season to its fullest. Here are some ways to get into the Christmas spirit this week.
If you're feeling a little like Ebenezer Scrooge, it may be time to visit some Christmas ghosts. Shake and Stir is at the Canberra Theatre Centre this week with its production of the classic Charles Dickens' tale, A Christmas Carol. This is not your average retelling of Scrooge, however. Expect some on-stage magic, perfect for a journey through Christmases past, present and future.
Perhaps it's the nostalgia factor, or maybe it's the knowledge that they (usually) present a wholesome storyline in a couple of hours, but there's something about Christmas films that bring instant joy. If you want to make an event out of it, Sunset Cinema has got some Christmas programming this week - why not watch It's a Wonderful Life, Love Actually or The Nightmare Before Christmas under the stars? But if you prefer to curl up on the couch with some popcorn, the streaming services have you covered.
READ MORE: Our round-up of this year's Christmas movies
It may seem like an obvious choice but sometimes it's easy to forget to make time to go see some Christmas lights. Pick out an evening this week, plot out a route, and pile everyone in the car to check out some of the amazing displays Canberrans have put together. And don't forget some festive snacks for the road, and some coins - just in case some of the houses are taking some charitable donations.
Feel like getting stuck into some Christmas craft? Well, this is the time. There are plenty of ideas and instructions online, but if you feel like something a little bit more formal why not check out an art class? Options such as The Social Creative and Pinot and Picasso have some festive art classes happening this week that are worth checking out. And if that's not up your alley, but you still want to do something of the crafty ilk, how about writing some Christmas cards?
Have you heard? The North Pole relocated to South Point Shopping Centre for Christmas. Experience the magic of Christmas with the kids at North Pole Lane, an interactive festive installation that sees you walk through a snowy forest to meet life-sized animatronic reindeer and a polar bear, before heading to Santa's lounge room to meet the big man himself. Head to ministryofevents.au for tickets.
If you haven't put the Christmas tree up yet, it's time to get cracking! But even if you have, how about heading out ornament shopping? There are few places more Christmassy than a Christmas store, so make the drive to Bredbo's Christmas Barn or up to Under the Mistletoe in Gold Creek and explore what's on offer. And why not make a tradition of it? Before long, you'll have a collection of special Christmas decorations.
Sometimes embracing the Christmas spirit is about the little things. It's the Christmas bracelet that you wear to work, or the fairy lights draped across your computer screen, watching over you as you finish up work for the year. It's the festive candle that makes the house smell like gingerbread or the dash of red in your outfit. Whatever makes your day feel a little bit more like Christmas, do it.
Now is the time to get in the kitchen and make whatever Christmas treats take your fancy. Rum balls are always a classic - and relatively easy to whip up. But if you want to get a little bit fancy, how about this Christmas mudcake that also makes the perfect table centrepiece? Or this chocolate rum and raisin semifreddo pudding may be a little bit more of your vibe.
If simplicity is more your thing, why not take the cheat's way out and buy some Christmas cookies or gingerbread to decorate?
It was Buddy the Elf - the delightful character brought to life in the Will Farrell film Elf) that said "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear". And he was right. Jump onto your music streamer of choice and search for a Christmas playlist if you need a little festive pick-me-up. But if you're more of a live music person, Smith's Alternative has you covered. December 24 is Rock n Roll Xmas Eve and sees Il Bruto, Snake Oil Preachers and Jason Recliner take to the stage.
The festive season is also the giving season, so why not get a little charitable this week? The obvious, and easiest option is to make a donation to a charity, but other options include buying a toy to put under the Kmart Wishing Tree, the Big W Giving Tree or the like, donating non-perishables to a food drive and giving blood at Red Cross.
T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. And that's because they were all tucked up in bed with their favourite Christmas story. And there are so many to choose from. Lord of the Rings fans may opt for J.R.R. Tolkein's The Father Christmas Letters, while there's always Terry Pratchett's Hogfather on offer as well. If you want something a little less traditional there's always The Family Game by Catherine Steadman - a mystery thriller with one very savage Christmas tradition - or if you want something along the lines of Love Actually, In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren could be for you.
An Aussie Christmas and cherries go hand-in-hand, and we're lucky enough in Canberra to be within driving distance to be able to pick your own. Head out to Young and one of its many cherry farms to pick some delicious delights for Christmas day. And trust me - they taste a whole lot better when you pick them yourself!
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
