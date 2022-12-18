12 ways to get into the Christmas spirit (Canberra style)

T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. And that's because they were all tucked up in bed with their favourite Christmas story. And there are so many to choose from. Lord of the Rings fans may opt for J.R.R. Tolkein's The Father Christmas Letters, while there's always Terry Pratchett's Hogfather on offer as well. If you want something a little less traditional there's always The Family Game by Catherine Steadman - a mystery thriller with one very savage Christmas tradition - or if you want something along the lines of Love Actually, In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren could be for you.