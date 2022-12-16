While Australians hail from around the world, they have one thing that unites them every Christmas - spending an exorbitant amount of money.
The nation's residents are expected to spend nearly $15 billion this Christmas.
Despite earning less, women reported they would spend a bit more than men on average, at $848 each.
Expenses include gifts, food, drink and travel expenses.
While retailers love the cash, the expenditure is adding to inflation and may also worsen Australia's landfill problem.
A new report said that while our waste was increasing, recycling is not keeping pace.
Other countries celebrate Christmas a bit differently, including with some quirky traditions.
In Austria, a horrible horned monster runs through the streets, and in Iceland, a giant, evil black cat eats people who have not been gifted new clothes.
Or on a lighter note, Venezuelans party on Christmas Eve on skates, while the Finns spend Christmas Day having a hot sauna with the family.
January will soon be upon us, and along with hot summer days, the month comes with a controversial date - Australia Day.
And now a law forcing local councils to run citizenship ceremonies on January 26 has been abolished by the Labor government.
Another thing axed by the federal government on Thursday is a "disgraceful" tribunal.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced on Friday the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which he called a "disgraceful exhibition of cronyism", would be replaced by a new body.
Meanwhile, a charity is looking for some very unique volunteers to take on a very difficult and unpleasant job - raising guide dogs (pick me, pick me!).
Guide Dogs Australia is recruiting people living in or near major Victorian cities to care for several litters due over the summer.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
