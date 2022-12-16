The incoming year is that of the Water Rabbit. It will run until February 9, 2024 CE, because the Chinese year also follows a lunar-solar cycle. This is also quite complicated because just over 96 per cent (and therefore not quite all) of the years start at the first new moon after Dahan (major cold; the 24th of 24 solar terms in a Chinese year). On the Gregorian, that will be anywhere between January 21 and February 20.