China, as we know it today, has an extraordinary history. It is complicated, and various finer details are also hotly debated among historians. But most of all, this history is long.
The Chinese New Year will begin on what the Gregorian calendar calls January 22, 2023 CE, and there will be festivals of celebrations mirrored across many parts of the world to mark the occasion.
It is a spectacularly important occasion, too, with deep meaning and influence for all 56 of mainland China's ethnic groups and those with Chinese heritage living in various places abroad.
In China, this celebration lasts for 15 days; 16 if you count New Year's Eve, and longer if you count the preceding days when various preparations are done.
The Chinese calendar follows a 60-year cycle, and within that, there are 12 animals and five elements, with each combination taking its turn before another 60-year cycle starts.
The 12 animals, in order, are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit (or hare), dragon, snake, horse, sheep (or goat, depending on who you ask), monkey, rooster, dog and pig (or boar). Each animal is for one year at a time. The five elements are wood, fire, earth, metal and water, each for two years.
The current cycle started in 1984 CE; the outgoing year is the Water Tiger.
The incoming year is that of the Water Rabbit. It will run until February 9, 2024 CE, because the Chinese year also follows a lunar-solar cycle. This is also quite complicated because just over 96 per cent (and therefore not quite all) of the years start at the first new moon after Dahan (major cold; the 24th of 24 solar terms in a Chinese year). On the Gregorian, that will be anywhere between January 21 and February 20.
The Chinese zodiac also states that those born during a Year of the Rabbit are considered to be affectionate, kind, gentle, compassionate, and merciful.
The zodiac also claims to predict relationship compatibility, with some combinations being a perfect match while others are destined for disaster.
There are also lots of luck and fortune-oriented superstitions centred around the Chinese New Year, but it depends on which generation you ask and which region they're from as to which ones are still followed.
For instance, some may still believe that you sweep your home before the new year to sweep away the previous bad luck, but not on or immediately after the new year because you want to avoid sweeping away the newly-arrived good luck.
There are many traditions too. One significant one is the family get-together, the reunion dinner on Chinese New Year's Eve. For this to occur, many workers and students return home, and Chunyun (the Spring Festival travel rush) is consequently the world's largest annual migration event, with an estimated 2.9 billion passenger journeys across various forms of transport during a typical Chunyun season.
As for which numerical year it will be, that also depends on who you ask.
On January 2, 1912 CE, Sun Yat-sen (first provisional president of the Republic of China) announced changes to the official calendar and adjusted year 1 to 2698 BCE, based on when it was believed the reign of the Yellow Emperor began. That will make most of 2023 CE the Chinese year 4721. This methodology is also called the Huangdi year.
Meanwhile, the Yao year starts with the reign of Emporer Yao, with year 1 2156 BCE making the next new year 4178. The Gonghe year started with the Gonghe regency in 841 BCE, the Confucius year started with the birth of Confucius in 551 BCE, and the Unity year started with the reign of Qin Shi Huang in 221 BCE.
Other calculations were also put forward in the decade before Sun Yat-sen decided on day two of his short term in office. Many overseas Chinese communities around the world also adopted his change.
