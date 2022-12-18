The world has changed irrevocably since COVID first emerged in 2019.
Humans were, by and large, plunged into a state of more or less permanent uncertainty.
And while the world is feeling more and more "normal", whatever that now means, some people will never recover from the psychological disturbance wrought by the pandemic.
But in winding back some of the emergency measures it brought in to deal with the unprecedented crisis, the federal government does not appear capable of acknowledging this fact.
Its decision to slash subsidised visits to psychologists from next year to the pre-pandemic level of 10 per person is, in some ways, yet another way of indicating the world is now moving on from the grip of COVID and into a bright new era.
And in announcing the reduction in visits last week, Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler reasoned the altered scheme had not been fit for purpose, as most of the extra sessions were being taken up by existing patients.
This has had the effect of blocking access to new patients, leading to "aggravated existing waiting lists and aggravated barriers to access".
But while this is certainly a problem that needs solving, it is also an inevitable result of the extended scheme. One that was, to use the words of one backbencher: "Poorly targeted."
And it certainly shouldn't be considered a reason to scrap it altogether, as doing so will only aggravate - to use the minister's word - a problem that has been growing steadily in the past three years.
To solve a problem by exacerbating another is to turn a blind eye on the very real suffering of many in our community.
An independent review of the scheme even suggested the extra sessions be redirected to those in need, rather than cut altogether.
At least one Labor MP, Josh Burns, who represents the Melbourne-based seat of Macnamara, has raised concerns about the government's decision.
He has added to the chorus of medical groups and politicians critical of the decision.
Among them are ACT independent senator David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie Network senator Tammy Tyrrell and the federal opposition.
They are right to speak out.
It may be our first relatively unencumbered Christmas in three years, but COVID is still very much a presence, with case numbers rising, and with it a growing sense of uncertainty.
Vaccinations are once again being urged upon us, and teachers are breathing a sigh of relief the school year is over.
But for the many who remain psychologically scarred by the events of the past three years, subsidised consultations with psychologists have been a blessing.
If waiting lists have blown out, this should be taken as a sign this is a service needed more than ever.
The government should be considering ways to boost these services in a way that will keep them sustainable, and ensure they serve those who have been left vulnerable by the pandemic.
Businesses may have reopened, people have returned to offices and many are looking forward to a more relaxed Christmas than last year, to say the least.
But we have lived through extraordinary times, and no one has been left untouched.
The government should not be hasty in scaling back its crisis measures because for many, the crisis is far from over.
