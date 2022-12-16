ACT Health has issued an urgent recall for a food product linked to possible toxic reactions.
Canberrans are being advised not to eat Riviera Farms branded baby spinach with use-by dates ranging from December 16-28, 2022.
ACT Health is investigating several potential cases in Canberra.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a recall, following a number of cases of possible food-related toxic reactions.
The baby spinach product is sold wholesale at Costco in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.
"The product is not safe to consume and people who have it should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," ACT Health said.
"Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advise the products are being recalled due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material.
"ACT Health is working with other jurisdictions, to investigate the issue further."
Anyone concerned about possible poisoning should contact the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.
ACT Health urges anyone who experiences any unusual and severe symptoms to seek immediate medical attention by visiting their nearest emergency department.
The Poisons Information Centre is available 24/7 on 13 11 26 and can provide more information about poisons.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
