Holly Ferling was at a crossroads in her cricket career as last summer wound to a close.
Determined to find meaning beyond her sport, Ferling reassessed her values.
At the same time, Katie Mack was weighing up whether to remain with the ACT Meteors or to move on.
Ultimately the pair came to the same conclusion. They belonged with Cricket ACT.
The organisation provides athletes with a voice and values their opinions. The players feel like genuine stakeholders rather than simple employees.
The mindset will be on display when the Meteors host South Australia at Manuka Oval in two one-day matches on Sunday and Tuesday.
The side will wear a First Nations jersey, their new home playing strip. The imitative was player-born, with Mack proud to have worked closely with former skipper Angela Reakes to bring the idea to life.
"It's a special place to be where you feel like you're not just a player or an employee but you have a role to play in making this space better for the future," Mack said.
The jersey is the latest step in Cricket ACT's journey to open up opportunities for Indigenous boys and girls to take up the sport.
The ultimate aim is to have First Nations cricketers playing for the Meteors and Comets, with board member Dixie Crawford confident they are on the right track.
"We're planning to partner with other organisations that are like minded about increasing participation for First Nations people across the country," the proud Indigenous woman said.
"At this point we are learning the lessons from those organisations about what's working well and what can be improved. Then we want to find our own way as an organisation about what that looks like for us."
Meanwhile, the second two-day game of the Cricket ACT first grade competition will conclude on Saturday.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
