The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Ken Henry, Frances Adamson lament politicians' inaction on climate change

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
December 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future generations have been harmed by political opportunism, says former Treasury boss Dr Ken Henry. Picture ANU

Former Treasury secretary Ken Henry says most parliamentarians are ill-equipped to understand their role in a capitalist democracy in scathing comments about climate change inaction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.