The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday Space | Remembering the late Colonel Joe Kittinger the man who tested high altitude parachutes

By Brad Tucker
December 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Kittinger's record-breaking skydive from Excelsior III. Picture supplied

Colonel Joe Kittinger passed away this week at the age of 94. His name may not be as familiar as Neil Armstrong, but his feats - by risking his own safety multiple times - advanced how pilots in high altitude airplanes and astronauts could be safe, survive the harsh conditions, and options to treat them if something went wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.