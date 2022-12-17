Capital needs public transit system unbound by timetables

The mark of excellence in public transport is reached when passengers no longer need to regularly refer to timetables and can instead wait at a stop and be assured it will not be too long before the next service reaches them.
Canberra remains a long way from this mark.
The release of a timetable for next year with little public notification that included a slew of service cuts, including reductions to weekday bus frequencies and the eradication of some late-night services, demonstrated the ongoing challenges for public transport in the capital.
The government linked the service cuts to expected delays on the road network next year, a result of significant infrastructure work as part of a future Woden light rail extension.
Slight delays to bus services add up over the length of a driver's shift, meaning they can drive fewer routes in the same amount of time. More buses and more drivers would be needed to maintain the current level of service during the forthcoming period of disruption.
The ACT government should have been up front about this, instead of Transport Minister Chris Steel in October saying a "full timetable" would return in 2023.
Public transport in Canberra was kept largely in a holding pattern at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It kept running, at a somewhat reduced level of service, for those who needed it, but the government did not seek to drive up patronage.
Now, at a time when public transport use is to be encouraged to lessen congestion and disruption, it will be temporarily made a less useful system, with the focus firmly on peak hours.
But in this age which has gone well beyond the old 9-to-5, office-bound culture, a public transport system that doesn't cater to people moving about the capital at all times leaves this city diminished.
While late-night weekday services have low passenger figures, those passengers often have no other mode of transport available to them.
Removing those services also takes the chance away from the growing number of people who might look to public transport outside of normal business hours.
If light rail remains the path forward, the meantime ought to be spent building up public transport frequency, reliability and coverage. If that is done, the passengers will surely follow.
When Canberrans can forget their timetable - whether that is a result of a much-expanded light rail network, bus system or both - the city will have public transport network befitting of a national capital.
