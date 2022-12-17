An Aussie favourite could be in short supply this holiday season as the price of hot chips is expected to soar due to a nation-wide potato shortage.
Hospitality venues are faced with either absorbing costs in the short term or increasing meal prices after wild weather and supply chain-related shortfalls.
The increase in the price of potatoes is expected to put more financial pressure on pubs already facing increased costs including power, beer excise, drinks over the bar, transport and staff.
Meanwhile, an urgent recall has been issued for packaged baby spinach after dozens of people reported worrying symptoms from eating the contaminated product.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand is working with relevant food businesses and state food authorities to coordinate the national recall.
Authorities believe the product, Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, might have been accidentally contaminated, leading to people experiencing possible toxic reactions including hallucinations and delirium.
Woolworths has recalled two salads because of potential contamination with "unsafe plant material".
The Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad with a use by date of December 20 and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel with use by dates of December 20 and 22 were sold in stores in Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania.
In other news, a perfect storm about to hit already overloaded hospital emergency departments has prompted a plea to celebrate Christmas outdoors.
Hospitalisations from the latest COVID-19 wave are expected to surge just as holiday accidents and alcohol-related injuries skyrocket during the festive period.
It comes as a four-year-old boy who loved dinosaurs continues to inspire his determined mother's child road safety campaign nine years after he was fatally hit by a car on the NSW Central Coast.
Michelle McLaughlin is spreading an urgent message this festive season as families flock to holiday spots following three years of COVID lockdowns, fires and floods.
Her son Tom was hit and killed on the first day of a family holiday at MacMasters Beach on January 6, 2014, after a car driver failed to see the small boy on the road verge.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
