The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Pub with no chips a hot potato

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of chips is expected to soar due to shortages. Picture Shutterstock

An Aussie favourite could be in short supply this holiday season as the price of hot chips is expected to soar due to a nation-wide potato shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.