As the deadliest week of the year for drowning deaths approaches, community groups are urging swimmers to be vigilant.
Last summer the highest number of drowning deaths nationwide in 20 years - 120 - devastated Australian families.
Royal Life Saving Australia said the week from Christmas to January 2 was the most dangerous period for swimmers.
Meanwhile, the ACT Greens are calling for improvements to safety equipment at swimming spots in the capital.
ACT Greens multicultural spokesperson Andrew Braddock said creeks and rivers provided cool relief for many Canberrans and he wanted everyone to enjoy them confidently and safely.
"Swimmers should be informed about the local conditions and feel confident that safety equipment is on hand should anyone get into danger," he said.
Rivers are the leading location for drowning in the ACT over the summer months. A total of 23 people have drowned in the ACT during the summer in the past 20 years
Migrants have a higher risk of drowning due to cultural differences in swimming ability and water safety knowledge.
The Refugee and Migrant Swimming Project was founded by four ANU students last year, in honour of their friend, Najeeb Rafee, an Afghan migrant who drowned in the Cotter River.
The group teaches water safety and swimming skills to Canberra's growing refugee and migrant population.
"The Cotter River and other swimming spots in Canberra are not safe. Updating water safety infrastructure will help to save lives, particularly for vulnerable groups like refugees, migrants and asylum seekers," a project spokesperson said.
"The ACT government needs to deliver better water safety infrastructure to prevent unnecessary deaths like our friend, Najeeb Rafee."
The ACT Greens are calling for increased signage at ACT rivers in multiple languages as well as safety equipment and further education.
Royal Life Saving chief executive Justin Scarr urged people to leave alcohol consumption until they'd left the water.
"Alcohol was present in more than a quarter of drowning deaths last summer so we're asking everyone to stay off the beers until they're back on dry land," he said.
READ ALSO:
"Children can drown in only 3cm of water, silently within just 20 seconds. Keep watch and keep children within arm's reach.
"Be aware that your favourite spot might have changed significantly since you last visited, given all the rain we've had this year.
"Sandbanks can move, riverbanks can be destabilised, and flood debris is a significant problem."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.