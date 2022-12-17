The Canberra Times
Canberra United star Nickoletta Flannery facing flu fight to be fit for Perth Glory

David Polkinghorne
Updated December 17 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Canberra United winger Nickoletta Flannery is in doubt to face Perth due to the flu. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United winger Nickoletta Flannery's in a race against influenza to be fit to face the Perth Glory.

