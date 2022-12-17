Sydney Thunder veteran Chris Green has backed his side to produce an immediate rebound following Friday's record-breaking defeat.
The team was bowled out for just 15 by the Adelaide Strikers, the lowest score in elite Twenty20 cricket anywhere in the world. The previous record in the Big Bash was 57. It was also the lowest total in Australian first-class cricket since Victoria scored 15 in 1903-04.
The stats made for grim reading. Five players registered ducks. Brendan Doggett top-scored with four. Strikers bowler Henry Thornton took 5-3, Wes Agar 4-6.
The Thunder have little time to process the defeat and will play the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.
Green concedes his side was shell-shocked as the collapse played out but said they will walk on to Docklands with a point to prove.
"It's a disappointing loss," Green said. "There's no hiding behind the scorecard but at the end of the day it's just a loss. It's only the second game of the tournament, we're now one from two. We still have 12 games left and five teams qualify for finals, there's a lot of cricket to be played.
"If we continue to read into the comments and social media we can find ourselves spiralling out of control. The beauty of it is we've got an opportunity to play tomorrow against Melbourne and it's even better that we play Adelaide on Tuesday.
"We don't have time to dwell. It was a freak accident, world records don't come about overnight, so we'll just carry on and get on with it. We're one from two, others could be none from two and could have more questions to answer than us."
Given the magnitude of the defeat, Green said there was no need for an old-fashioned spray from coach Trevor Bayliss. The players recognised the performance was not good enough.
Instead, the focus turned to immediately putting the result in the rear-view mirror.
The coach has enjoyed considerable success in Australia and around the world throughout a decorated career and quickly identified a number of minor tweaks that will prevent such a collapse in the future.
The biggest turnaround, however, will come mentally.
"It's got to make them more determined," Bayliss said. "You need to go into the next game determined to right the wrong. If we go into the next game thinking about what happened out there it's going to take longer to get out of it.
"They're all very good players who have scored plenty of runs in the past. It won't be easy, but someone has got to go out [against Renegades] and lead the way. We have very good players - top quality internationals and others who scored plenty of runs last year."
It is not all doom and gloom for the Thunder, with the bowlers producing two excellent performances to open the season.
The side restricted the Melbourne Stars to 8-122 at Manuka Oval on Tuesday and the Strikers to 9-139.
Led by Nic Maddinson (87), the Renegades reached 7-166 in Thursday's victory over the Brisbane Heat and boast a potent batting attack.
Green is confident, however, his bowlers have what it takes to set the platform for a Thunder win.
"We're very happy to restrict sides to 122 and 139, particularly with the damaging players the Strikers have," Green said. "There's a lot of positives there, the boys are in good form. All five bowlers bowled phenomenally well and led the attack in different ways. It's an exciting prospect for the tournament."
Meanwhile, the ACT Meteors will host South Australia at Manuka Oval on Sunday.
