Unsafe pre-packaged salads sold at Woolworths recalled due to contamination

ACT Health has warned two pre-packaged salads sold at Woolworths are unsafe to eat.
The 270-gram Chicken Cobb Salad with a use-by date of December 20, and the 290-gram Chickpea Falafel Salad with use-by dates of December 20 and 22 have been recalled.
The products were sold at Woolworths and Woolworths Metro stores in the ACT, NSW, Queensland and Victoria.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said the product was being recalled due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material.
"The products are not safe to consume and people who have these products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," ACT Health said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
The latest recall follows the recall of Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach with use-by dates ranging from December 16 to 28.
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a recall, following a number of cases of possible food-related toxic reactions.
The baby spinach product is sold wholesale at Costco in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.
Reported symptoms include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision, dry mouth and skin, and fever.
ACT Health on Friday said it was investigating several potential cases linked to the baby spinach products in Canberra.
Anyone who experiences any unusual and severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention and present to the nearest hospital emergency department.
The Poisons Information Centre is available 24/7 by telephoning 13 11 26 and can provide more information about poisons.
