The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Unsafe pre-packaged salads sold at Woolworths recalled due to contamination

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recalled salads sold at Woolworths stores. Picture Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

ACT Health has warned two pre-packaged salads sold at Woolworths are unsafe to eat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.