Dean Solway has led Queanbeyan to victory over Ginninderra in the second round of the Cricket ACT two-day competition. The skipper scored 126 not out to secure a tense two-wicket win at Kippax Oval.
"It was a good win," Solway said. "It's nice to be on the other side of a close game, we've had a couple of close losses."
Also on Saturday, Weston Creek Molonglo claimed a 68-run win over ANU, Eastlake bowled Western District out for 187 to secure a comfortable victory and Sam Williams (126 no) helped North Canberra Gungahlin (9-227) hold on for a draw against Tuggeranong Valley.
Queanbeyan 8-230 def Ginninderra 229
Weston Creek Molonglo 237, 3-134 def ANU 169
Eastlake 6d-351 def Western District 187
Tuggeranong Valley 338 drew North Canberra Gungahlin 9-227
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
