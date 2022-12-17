The Canberra Times
Dean Solway produces captain's knock to lead Queanbeyan to Cricket ACT victory

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
Updated December 17 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 6:30pm
Queanbeyan skipper Dean Solway produced a captain's knock in Saturday's victory over Ginninderra. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Dean Solway has led Queanbeyan to victory over Ginninderra in the second round of the Cricket ACT two-day competition. The skipper scored 126 not out to secure a tense two-wicket win at Kippax Oval.

