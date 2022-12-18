On the broader issue of the propriety of the appointments, the official commented that they were "unusual" and later sent an email to the secretary, Phil Gaetjens, and all the deputies, indicating that the prime minister was about to be placed in charge of six of the government's fourteen portfolios. The term "unusual" was presumably designed to flag that there might be something questionable that was worth further discussion, as was the device of a widely circulated email. In the event, Gaetjens chose not to take the matter up.