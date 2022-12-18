We've all heard before the importance of eating greens to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a spate of recalls of spinach products have caused shoppers to avoid leafy vegetables.
A child was among the Australians hospitalised following the recall of potentially contaminated spinach products, which had reached all states and territories except for Western Australia by Saturday.
A number of baby spinach products from Coles, Woolworths and Costco have been pulled off the shelves as investigations continue into how they were potentially contaminated with unsafe plant material.
But peak body AUSVEG says Aussies should still support vegetable growers by purchasing the leafy greens that are still available on shelves as the problem seems to be with one single farm in Victoria.
Meanwhile, many flood-affected Australians in Tasmania, NSW and Victoria are still struggling to get food on the table.
Emergency and food relief providers got a $10 million boost from the federal government this weekend to help communities with their basic needs, including food and clothing, vouchers and referrals to other services.
Keeping with the food theme, a new high-tech facility in Western Sydney will transform grain grown in the central west of NSW into plant-based "meat" for sausages, patties and mince.
"It makes absolutely no sense that high-quality Australian grown produce is shipped offshore to be processed only for us to buy it back at higher costs as finished consumer products," Harvest B co-founder Kristi Riordan said.
It's hoped by keeping the supply chain local, it will avoid disruptions in an emerging market of plant-based proteins.
In other news, Victoria Police have launched an investigation into a violent pitch invasion at the A-League Men match in Melbourne that left a player, referee and cameraman injured.
A flare hit a cameraman and metal buckets of sand were thrown before around 150 Melbourne Victory fans stormed the pitch at about 8pm. The match was abandoned and the nasty scenes made headlines worldwide.
Football Australia promised heavy penalties and "strong sanctions" against those responsible.
And while most of us are getting ready for the man in the big red suit, the town of Parkes is gearing up for its annual homage to the man known for donning a shiny jumpsuit.
The Parkes Elvis Festival will be here before we know it, on January 4 to be precise. The 30th anniversary of the festival will be a showstopper and is set to attract 25,000 visitors to the town.
Get those blue suede shoes ready!
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
