The ugliest moment in A-League Men history has done immense damage to soccer in Australia, but a former top referee believes there might be an unlikely silver lining to the controversy.
Melbourne City's Tom Glover and match referee Alex King were both injured in horrific scenes on Saturday night.
During the Melbourne derby, Glover was set upon by dozens of Victory supporters that stormed the pitch after he tossed back a flare thrown in front of him.
Security couldn't scramble to help fast enough as the goalkeeper and referee were left bloodied from a metal bin thrown at them.
The match was abandoned and vision of the incident quickly spread on social media, bringing more unwanted headlines to the sport domestically amid a fan backlash over the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell off the next three finals to Sydney.
Former Socceroo and Victory midfielder Carl Valeri was disgusted by the "inexcusable" actions of some supporters.
"It was unacceptable," the Canberran said.
"I'm just in total disbelief at what happened. That's not the Victory way. I find it hard to explain it to my kids as a parent.
"It damages everything to do with football."
Following the Socceroos' uplifting World Cup campaign, and the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year, that damage couldn't have come at a worse time.
But the saga could provide a necessary review of the more unruly elements in soccer supporter groups, according to Ben Williams, an ex-referee who officiated the NSL, A-League and the World Cup.
"There's got to be a silver lining out of this," he said.
"This is an obstacle, a big rock in the road, but we can't just keep walking around it and pretend it's not there.
"We need to think what we can do to break it down and move past it to make our game better."
The retired referee recalled the NSL days when he was spat on and had to duck hurled bottles, before waiting for security to exit his change room safely.
"That was 20 years ago and we don't want to go back to that," Williams said.
"To see the fans - and I use that term loosely - take this opportunity to incite violence, they're not the fans we want in the game. It was downright assault what happened to Tom and Alex.
"We've got to learn from the past. Passion is one thing, but when it impacts on the safety and well-being of others, that's where the line needs to be drawn."
On Sunday, Football Australia vowed to come down with heavy sanctions on all those involved in the incident, and Valeri expects Victory to also help weed out the bad apples in its fanbase.
"I worked at Victory for many years and I played there, and I know that they take these things very seriously," he said.
"They actually have a whole department dedicated to fan safety. So they'll be turning over every stone to educate these people and make sure it doesn't happen again."
Melanie Dinjaski
