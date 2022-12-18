ACT Meteors captain Katie Mack is confident her side can overcome a wretched injury toll and rebound from Sunday's loss to South Australia.
The hosts were without front-line bowlers Holly Ferling and Zoe Cooke, the latter batting but not bowling, and the Scorpions made the most of their absence by piling on the runs in the first innings.
Former Meteor Madeline Penna fired an unbeaten 98 off 94 balls to lead South Australia to 3-322 off their 50 overs.
Mack and Rebecca Carter started well in reply, however Carter was also struck down by injury and fell for 29.
The skipper top-scored with 79 but her side was eventually bowled out for 224 as batting became increasingly difficult on the Manuka Oval wicket.
"It was always going to be hard chasing 320," Mack said. "We were hoping the wicket would play a little nicer for us and be a little quicker so we could score a bit quicker but it got harder and harder.
"We did well to make sure we had some wickets in hand but not enough in the end."
The Meteors have little time to regroup before the teams face off at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.
Ferling will again be absent and Cooke's bowling status is uncertain. With a squad of just 15, the injuries test the depth of an already stretched playing group.
"A lot of the other teams have lost their Aussie players but they get extra squad members from the start of the year to replace those players," Mack said. "We only get 15 squad members and having two who were going to be our opening bowlers get injuries and not being able to bowl is really tough.
"Kudos to Gaby (Sutcliffe) and [Chloe Rafferty] who took the new ball today. Credit to ACT cricket, they've really worked hard on the depth, making sure we have girls ready to go. It's unlucky but a good opportunity for those girls."
