Canberra Cavalry said an emotional farewell to their BayStars players on Sunday in their last game before returning to the Japan Central League.
Imports Taisei Irie and Ryosuke Miyaguni joined the Cavalry for the first half of the season and will now head home to their top-flight club in Japan.
Following Canberra's 13-3 game four loss to the Brisbane Bandits that finalised a 3-1 series defeat, Cavalry teammates embraced the pitchers at Narrabundah Ballpark, where the Japanese ambassador was also in attendance.
Some Cavalry stars may be hopeful of a reunion with the duo soon though, with the BayStars partnership providing an opportunity for some players to attend spring training in Yokohama at the end of the ABL season.
Irie had an ERA of 8.78, while Miyaguni gave up just two hits and a strikeout in their final appearance.
"It's sad to lose them halfway through the season, but they have to go back and get ready for their own season," Cavalry's Robbie Perkins said.
"It's hard to see them go but we wish them all the best."
After being swept by the Bandits in their previous series this year, a disciplined 2-1 win in game three on Saturday night gave the Cavalry a chance to split points.
But the league-leading Brisbane side were simply too strong.
"It's good to get any win in a series," Perkins said. "Brisbane are a great team.
"There were some good performances over the weekend so hopefully we can keep that rolling this season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.