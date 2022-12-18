The Canberra Times
Argentina win World Cup after wonder final

Updated December 19 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:26am
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's opener in their amazing World Cup final triumph. Picture AP

Argentina have won the World Cup in a penalty shoot-out with France after the greatest final in the competition's history ended in a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

