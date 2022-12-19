Ready to ring in the new year? Here's what's happening around Canberra to celebrate 2023.
Get your toes tapping with the incredible Rhythm Capital at Molly this New Year's Eve. Say cheers to 2023 with three sets of roaring jazz from the five-piece jazz bands on stage from 9.30pm to 1am.
Keen to make a night of it? Join in on the whisky tasting kicking off at 5.30pm. Hosted by the venue manager and held in Molly's private vault (limited seats are available), indulge in an evening of exceptional whisky perfectly paired with a moreish charcuterie and cheese board.
Tickets are $20pp for the main party and $75 for the whisky tasting. Bookings from molly.bar.
Enjoy New Year's Eve by the lake, when Walt and Burley hosts a night to remember.
With a great location to see the fireworks light up the sky, join in the festivities at one of its two sittings.
There are two packages available, both with sparkling on arrival. The Lakeview Package is seated indoors and is $95 for adults and a $30 kids' menu, which includes gelato. The VIP Lakeside Package is seated outdoors and is $125 for adults, and has a two-hour drinks package. Both have a 5.30pm to 8.30pm family-friendly sitting and an 8.30pm until late sitting with a DJ. Bookings at waltandburley.com.au.
Canberra's newest bar is ready to make a splash this New Year's Eve.
Blue Eyes, the bar that sees old-school glamour combined with modern trends, is ringing in the new year in style.
Book a table to enjoy a glass of sparkling on arrival, an indulgent grazing table filled with menu favourites, live music with In 2 Deep from 6pm and a champagne tower to ring in 2023. Plus the table is yours all night long.
The event is from 7pm. Tickets are $50pp from Eventbrite.
Beers and bangers? Sounds like a pretty good way to spend New Year's Eve!
Head along to the BentSpoke's Brewpub for a party fit to send out 2022. There will be great music, delicious specials and 27 beers on tap to ring in the year.
From 7pm. Bookings at bentspokebrewing.com.au.
Shake off 2022 and welcome 2023 in style at Blackbird. From 7pm, enjoy live music from Rob Aspinall Trio and then from 10pm, DJ Zach Knows takes over for some good times and even better tunes.
Doors open from 6pm. To book go to blackbirdbar.com.au.
Head out to the Yacht Club for a night of good food, good friends and good views.
Look out over Lake Burley Griffin while enjoying a special five-course dinner with sparkling on arrival.
The menu includes crab served with avocado, apple and fennel salsa, and preserved lemon, pork belly served with smoked labna, mustard leaves and raisin chutney, Junee lamb served with summer pea salad, silver beet and pan jus, artisan Gippsland triple cream brie with fig jam, lavosh and almonds and mango bavaroise served with passionfruit gel, mint and coconut sponge.
From 8.30pm to 12.30am. Adults are $195. Bookings at cscc.com.au.
