The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: December 20, 1986

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1986.

In the continuing progression of Australia moving away from the "motherland" of Britain, the idea of the $2 coin was floated on this day in 1986.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.