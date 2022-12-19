Times Past: December 20, 1986

In the continuing progression of Australia moving away from the "motherland" of Britain, the idea of the $2 coin was floated on this day in 1986.
The Canberra Times reported it looked like Australia was going to get a $2 coin and it would be introduced in Australia's bicentennial year of 1988. The $1 coin was introduced only two years before and had been somewhat of a struggle to get used to.
The major argument that was for the $2 coin was very similar to the argument of the already in use $1 coin - that is, the notes that were being used were more susceptible to wear and literal tear which dramatically shortened the life of the note. At the time of reporting, the average lifespan of a $2 note was approximately six months, compared to the 40-year lifespan of a coin.
Treasury was quick to point out the production cost of coins and notes was the same. In fact, the introduction of the $2 coin could result in considerable savings for the government and, therefore, the taxpayer.
While discussions needed to be held with groups for the visually impaired, financial institutions and retailers, it was envisioned the $2 coin would be slightly larger than the $1 coin, which as we all know now did not happen.
