The town of Winifred, QLD, where An Afterlife for Rosemary Lamb is set, is described as a "meat-and-potatoes" kind of town. I hadn't come across the phrase before, but could easily guess the meaning - because it's also described as the kind of place that is unwelcoming to outsiders.
The protagonists of the novel are all "outsiders", living a short drive from Winifred at Magpie Beach. Meg settled there with the love of her life, but is now a (somewhat socially awkward) hermit. Lily lives with a husband who is no longer the love of her life, having apparently developed dementia. And Rosemary, of the title, was shunned by the town for looking so very unlike her mother's pillar-of-the-community husband.
Meg, Lily, and Rosemary gradually bond over the movies showing once a week in Winifred. Their favourite star is Richard Gere, but they'll watch whatever is on and discuss it in a café afterwards. Sounds normal - but it's actually a delicate, almost precarious arrangement, as they are three very different people.
Lily is well over 70, proper and prickly, having been a child in England in World War II. Rosemary is in her 20s, dreaming of a world beyond Winifred and beyond her quotidian marriage. And Meg is in the middle somewhere, scarred by an abusive family.
As the unlikely trio get closer, it becomes harder to hide their secrets from each other, for better or worse. When a storm reveals the decomposing body of a missing nine-year-old girl not far from one of their homes, the fragile balance is disrupted.
Plots are prepared, calculated moves are made. But this isn't your usual murder mystery. The girl isn't found until roughly the middle of the book. There's a police officer, but he's not a main character and doesn't solve any crimes.
Lily, Meg, and Rosemary each tell their stories in the first person, past tense, in interleaved chapters, so for the most part the whodunnit and whydunnit are narrated directly by the person who knows, rather than "discovered" by a protagonist or reader.
The narration by the three different voices was perhaps a weakness of a novel, as the three (very different) women sometimes ended up sounding similar, and time moved in a slightly uneven way, spanning weeks but also years. But I thought the use of three perspectives was also a strength. It creates a kind of kaleidoscope, adding depth and nuance by providing different angles on the same relationships and events.
An Afterlife for Rosemary Lamb is a slow burn, but a compelling and complex one, steadily entangling the reader in the women's lives. As the fires are stoked to a final conflagration, you won't want to put it down.
