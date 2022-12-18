The Australian naturalist in question here is not John Gould, Tim Flannery, Margaret Thorsborne, nor even Harry Butler. Brendan Atkins has chosen to exhume the records and burnish the reputation of a much less celebrated student of nature, Allan Riverstone McCulloch.
McCulloch spent most of his professional life in an institution characterised by "eccentrics, disasters and a meddlesome board of trustees" - the Australian Museum in Sydney. He was by no means the most colourful employee; one was ejected from his office by two prize fighters, while another habitually drank preserving spirit.
Unencumbered by formal schooling and starting work in the museum at the age of 12, McCulloch tried to track down and write up every fish in Australia. He added about 1,200 fish specimens to the Museum's holdings each year during his career. As side-lines, McCulloch edited the museum's house magazine and wrote the script for its first wireless program for kids.
McCulloch "effortlessly combined science and art", especially in his beguilingly lovely drawings and paintings of fish. Atkins discerns "a restless search for perfection in all that he did" informing McCulloch's work. His watercolour of a Red Lionfish is a delicate, exactly accurate gem. The artist branched out into whimsy as well, once producing a Gazeka, a mythical beast designed to inject comic relief into a stage production. Such boundless energy, commitment and curiosity could have done wonders today, with the far wider repertoire of instruments and techniques that would be at McCulloch's disposal.
Throughout his biography, Atkins shows affection, discernment and respect in his approach to McCulloch. That attitude is particularly evident in his chapter on "stealing things", which outlines McCulloch's collecting methods in the Torres Strait, later in Papua. In a way, this analysis is a local, print version of the ABC show, Stuff the British Stole.
McCulloch and his colleagues were not consistently scrupulous in finding and keeping - stealing, in other words - artefacts and objects weighted with spiritual or sacramental values.
The extended discussion of how McCulloch and the distinguished photographer-cinematographer, Frank Hurley, acquired a Papuan bull-roarer is precise, thorough and quite damning.
The usual set of questions arises. Was McCulloch's collecting unusual, uncommon or regarded as unethical at the time? Should he alone be blamed for the methods used? If the answer to those two questions is "no", and it certainly appears to be, then the next query should be whether apologies and further restitution and reparations are due.
