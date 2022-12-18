McCulloch "effortlessly combined science and art", especially in his beguilingly lovely drawings and paintings of fish. Atkins discerns "a restless search for perfection in all that he did" informing McCulloch's work. His watercolour of a Red Lionfish is a delicate, exactly accurate gem. The artist branched out into whimsy as well, once producing a Gazeka, a mythical beast designed to inject comic relief into a stage production. Such boundless energy, commitment and curiosity could have done wonders today, with the far wider repertoire of instruments and techniques that would be at McCulloch's disposal.