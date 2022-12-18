The Canberra Times
Review: The Naturalist by Brendan Atkins is a loving and discerning portrait of scientist Allan McCulloch

By Mark Thomas
Updated December 29 2022 - 8:55am, first published December 19 2022 - 10:48am
Allan McCulloch, right, assisted by Frank Payten at Malabar, Lord Howe Island, Christmas 1923. Picture supplied
  • The Naturalist, by Brendan Atkins. New South. $34.99.

The Australian naturalist in question here is not John Gould, Tim Flannery, Margaret Thorsborne, nor even Harry Butler. Brendan Atkins has chosen to exhume the records and burnish the reputation of a much less celebrated student of nature, Allan Riverstone McCulloch.

