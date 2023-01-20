Sam Poo had an equally unimpressive career as a bushranger and murderer, lasting only 25 days. In 1865, he was hanged for the murder of respected Senior Constable John Ward, the fifth police officer to be killed by bushrangers in New South Wales in less than a year. Sam Poo was Chinese, there had been rioting against the Chinese in the goldfields, but there is doubt as to whether Sam Poo was the culprit.