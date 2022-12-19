The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Prosecution over alleged illegal Murrumbidgee pumping underway

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murrumbidgee River all but dried out near Tharwa during the 2019/2020 drought. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Irrigators from the Snowy-Monaro region have been accused of water licence breaches following an investigation into illegal pumping during a period of intense drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.