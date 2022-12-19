An unlicensed learner driver returned a reading of 0.144, three times the legal limit, ACT police say.
Police conducted "Operation Midnight" in Canberra city on Saturday, testing 375 people.
One person had drugs in their system, and another returned positive for drink driving.
Of nearly 900 drug and alcohol tests, only three people were busted drink- or drug-driving last weekend.
ACT Policing conducted additional random alcohol and drug tests on Kings Highway in Kowen and Namatjira Drive in Fisher on December 17 and 18.
Of 897 random tests, police said two people were positive for drugs and one for alcohol.
One person was charged for not slowing down to 40km/h, one was cautioned for having an unregistered vehicle and one was issued an infringement for having an uninsured vehicle.
In 2022, 17 people have died on ACT roads, a 12-year high.
Officer in charge of road policing, Ken Williams, said the ACT had to do better with road fatalities this summer.
"We have had too many fatalities and collisions occur this year and we need to do better," he said.
"If you are travelling this year for the holiday season, take extra precautions when driving and ensure that if you drink or take drugs, you don't drive."
"Your life - and the lives of those around you - can change in a split second."
ACT Policing said they will be conducting regular patrols over the Christmas and new year period.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
