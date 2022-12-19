Environment Protection Authority Victoria - the state's environmental regulator - has been operating with this approach for more than four years. With an integrated, digital framework, the agency has a common understanding of what is happening across Victoria and how that impacts the natural environment. The data is aggregated from several third-party organisations, as well as Internet of Things devices such as sensors, drones and satellites, and provides the extensive visibility needed to plan, protect, and cope when issues relating to pollution and waste arise.