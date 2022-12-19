According to the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, there's room for improvement in Australia's emergency response with our nation still "under-prepared" for "climate-fuelled disasters".
The summer bushfires of 2019-2020 are still fresh in the minds of many Australians. The conditions leading up to the devastating fires were unprecedented and the outcomes delivered a strong statement that climate change was already having chaotic effects on society.
Three years later, the state of the climate tells us those types of events are no longer "unprecedented".
We've since experienced two La Nina summers with heavy flooding devastating homes and livelihoods across the eastern states.
As we look down the barrel of a third summer with above-average expected rainfall, we're reminded of the 80 recommendations handed down through the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements in October 2020.
Among increased mental health support, sovereign aerial firefighting capability, and nationally consistent air quality information, the report highlighted the need for consistent data standards. Greater capacity to collect and share standardised and comprehensive natural disaster impact data is recommended to bolster crises response.
In fact, the NSW Government is doing well to leverage the power of data in efforts to improve resilience. The NSW Spatial Digital Twin, in one example, is mapping the locations of telecommunications towers and assets to better understand and protect critical communications before, during, and after environmental emergencies.
Historically, government agencies and non-government organisations have struggled to provide a full and clear picture of the devastating impact of these disasters, largely because of inconsistencies in how data about natural disasters is collected, collated, and shared across the nation.
Complexity has long been a common hurdle to working in the public sector. Silos between agencies, roadblocks in accessing information, and broad-ranging state and federal legislature often create frequent headaches.
Since the bushfires, the Federal Government has built on efforts to make more data available for policy development and service delivery by signing the Intergovernmental Agreement on data sharing in July 2021. The agreement commits all jurisdictions and levels of government to share public sector data as a default position - a step in the right direction for Australia's natural hazards and emergency management response efforts.
But after floods devastated parts of Queensland and NSW earlier this year, Former Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Lee Johnson said "there's room to evolve coordination between governments to better respond to weather events."
Beyond cross-border support in physical volunteers, fire and rescue personnel, and the Australian Defence Force, we need to think about where technology fits best to accelerate coordination and bolster resilience.
Systems and processes are available to shoulder the responsibilities of the public sector, but they need to be connected and provide access to accurate data that can be contextualised and applied on the ground in emergency response operations.
Paramedics, for example, will be in a stronger position to expedite patient treatment and manage surge capacity during emergency response situations with a connected framework that enables timely, consistent, and accurate data.
READ MORE OPINION:
When data from hundreds of applications and processes is synchronised, it creates visibility and a layer of assurance the information being shared among agencies is confined to a protected environment that can be used by all departments, and workers, as they need it.
Environment Protection Authority Victoria - the state's environmental regulator - has been operating with this approach for more than four years. With an integrated, digital framework, the agency has a common understanding of what is happening across Victoria and how that impacts the natural environment. The data is aggregated from several third-party organisations, as well as Internet of Things devices such as sensors, drones and satellites, and provides the extensive visibility needed to plan, protect, and cope when issues relating to pollution and waste arise.
With weather patterns becoming more unpredictable, front-line organisations will benefit from a data foundation that allows them to respond to the ongoing humanitarian impact of climate change, quickly and effectively.
There isn't room for digital barriers to inhibit the front line of a coordinated response to crises - Australia's weather and climate agencies have told us that changes to the climate are projected to increase the frequency and intensity of natural disasters.
Natural disasters are something we'll always live with. Measures can and should be taken to boost national resilience and preparedness - this requires the ability to turn shared natural disaster impact data and real-time environmental changes into actionable insights for on-the-ground emergency crews.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.